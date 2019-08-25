Rubbish with money? There's an app for that
25 August 2019 - 05:05
Stingy people are intolerable. Doing anything with them is painful, and not just because you have to shell out to cover their drinks, meal or portion of the tip (they're much too miserly to tip appropriately). The dreaded penny pinching kills the mood.
Flaky people aren't easy either. They can be just as expensive as stingy people, but for different reasons. They don't have a clue. Life's a cabaret and they often forget to pay...
