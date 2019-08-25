Stepping out of our bomas .

When I was about six or seven years old I heard raised voices coming from the room where some of my older siblings slept. I wandered in. They were all in there, having a meeting of some sort, but I couldn't understand what it was about because they were talking in English. The atmosphere was tense. One of my sisters told me to "phuma" (get out).



I thought she was joking and asked: "Ngoba?" (Why?)..