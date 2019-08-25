Stepping out of our bomas .
25 August 2019 - 05:03
When I was about six or seven years old I heard raised voices coming from the room where some of my older siblings slept. I wandered in. They were all in there, having a meeting of some sort, but I couldn't understand what it was about because they were talking in English. The atmosphere was tense. One of my sisters told me to "phuma" (get out).
I thought she was joking and asked: "Ngoba?" (Why?)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.