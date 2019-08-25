Taking chicken to the people
25 August 2019 - 05:00
Fast-food chain Galito's is on an expansion drive, hoping to open another 200 stores in SA over the next three to four years, says CEO Louis Germishuys.
The group currently sells its version of Portuguese flame-grilled chicken in more than 100 South African locations and nearly as many abroad...
