Business

Taking chicken to the people

25 August 2019 - 05:00 By TJ STRYDOM

Fast-food chain Galito's is on an expansion drive, hoping to open another 200 stores in SA over the next three to four years, says CEO Louis Germishuys.

The group currently sells its version of Portuguese flame-grilled chicken in more than 100 South African locations and nearly as many abroad...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: Debt-relief bill unpacked Business
  2. The advantages and benefits of online learning Business
  3. Booze and braai packs for a union boss Business
  4. Inventor: Please Call Me a billionaire Business
  5. RON DERBY: Beware the price of a purge of state jobs Business

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X