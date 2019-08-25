Toymaker bags profitable Peppa Pig
25 August 2019 - 05:00
US toymaker Hasbro has announced it is acquiring studio Entertainment One, which owns popular cartoon series Peppa Pigamong other children's content, for about $4bn (R60.7bn).
In addition to Peppa Pig, the pink swine with a British accent who loves jumping in muddy puddles, the purchase includes the successful children's cartoon PJ Masks, about a trio of young friends who become superheroes at night...
