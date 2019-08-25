What you should know about your investment platform
25 August 2019 - 05:00
South African investors have way too little information to make informed choices about their investments, many of which are made through investment platforms chosen by financial advisers.
Investors have some 3.6-million accounts and R1.4-trillion invested through these fund supermarkets that offer access to a variety of unit trust funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). But many investors don't realise that they use an investment platform - or linked investment service provider - and are ignorant of the fee structures...
