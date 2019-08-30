MARKET WRAP: JSE gains while rand has worst month in six

Shortly after the JSE closed, the rand had firmed 0.71% to R15.2182/$, 1.27% to R16.7321/€, and 0.76% to R18.5335/£. The euro had weakened 0.56% to $1.10995.

Even with Friday’s gain, however, August was its worst month since February, with pressure coming from the US-China trade dispute, global-recession jitters and concern over Eskom. By early evening on Friday, it was down about 6% for the month.

Gold was up 0.13% to $1,529.39/oz and platinum 1.95% to $937.09. Brent crude dropped 3.81% to $58.63 a barrel.

The Dow was up 1.11% to 26,324.33 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had added 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 0.62%, and Germany’s DAX 30 0.94%.



Earlier, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.16% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.19%.



The JSE all share gained 1.56% to 55,259.60 points, with the top 40 posting similar gains. Banks climbed 3.63% and platinum miners 2.68%.

Discovery jumped 6.64% to R115.17 despite saying on Friday that its diluted normalised headline earnings per share are expected to decrease by between 5% and 10% to between R7.95 and R7.53 in the year to end-June. It is, however, still down 12.95% in August after investors were spooked by the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. The share is down about 27% in 2019.



Balwin Properties rose 4.09% to R2.80 after it said on Friday that its revenue growth is expected to increase by approximately 18% for the six months to end-August.



Tower Property Fund gained 0.9% to R5.60, despite saying on Friday that its headline earnings fell 26% to R197m in the year to end-May.

African Rainbow Minerals rose 3.11% to R165.71 after it said on Friday that its headline earnings increased by 9% to R5.2bn in the year to end-June.

SA recorded a trade deficit of R2.88bn in July from a revised surplus of R5.5bn in June. The consensus among economists was for a surplus of R2.9bn, according to a Bloomberg poll.

“The outlook for exports has been hurt by energy insecurity, while protectionist measures and a deeper than initially projected slowdown in global growth also posed a threat. Import growth will be contained by still-weak domestic growth in 2019. The trade balance should, however, improve in 2019 while remaining volatile,” Nedbank Group's Economic unit said in a note.

Statistics SA is set to release GDP for the second quarter on Tuesday, with economists expecting an expansion of at least 2.5%, after a contraction of 3.2% in the first quarter.

