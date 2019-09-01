Business

Coal 'to power SA for years to come'

01 September 2019 - 00:18 By CHRIS BARRON

Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro, says he's not concerned about the fast-growing global trend away from coal.

"SA will be very much dependent on coal for the foreseeable future," he says. "To replace the current energy generation capacity with anything beyond coal is going to take a very long time."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff Business
  2. Denel gets R1.8bn lifeline from the government Business
  3. We must seize this Vietnam moment Business
  4. How to... Ease the pain of retrenchments Business
  5. Ace Magashule 'took bribe of R1m a month' from Rajesh Gupta: Mxolisi Dukwana Business

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X