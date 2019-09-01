Hiring bias: can AI do better?
01 September 2019 - 00:12
Financial institutions are looking to shake off their pale, male and stale reputations. But will handing over hiring decisions to machines make workplaces more diverse?
Experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and recruitment weigh in on whether bias in machine learning models is a problem and, if so, what's being done about it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.