How to... Ease the pain of retrenchments
01 September 2019 - 00:12
Retrenchments have unfortunately become a common occurrence as SA battles sluggish growth and low business confidence. Companies should ensure they handle the process in a way that does not make it even more traumatic, says Arlene Leggat, the president of the South African Payroll Association.
She has the following advice:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.