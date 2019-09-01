Second quarter offers GDP joy
01 September 2019 - 00:23
Economic growth of up to 3% is forecast for the second quarter of this year when official data is reported on Tuesday.
Factors such as power blackouts and softer global growth that caused the worst contraction in GDP in a decade in the first quarter had dissipated by the following quarter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.