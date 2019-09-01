TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff

There was an odd informality to Naspers's shareholder meeting last week in Cape Town.



Tie-less and donning a regal teal jersey was chairman Koos Bekker, now the boss of Africa's largest company. CEO Bob van Dijk, who took the reins from Bekker five years ago, was wearing a white shirt, sleeves rolled up, and looked as if he was about to give a TED Talk...