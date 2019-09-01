We must seize this Vietnam moment

A friend from Delhi recently told me his government's national strategy was based on the premise that it never "missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity". This reminded me of many governments in our part of the world when it comes to the industrialisation of their economies.



As we seek to interrogate the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and its potentially seismic impact on Africa's economies at the World Economic Forum's Africa Summit this week, I fear that a megatrend may be neglected; for Africa, it is not so much about 4IR as it is about 3IR and even 1IR and 2IR...