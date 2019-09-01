What we do and don't know about NHI and our health care

As debate rages over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill tabled in parliament last month, taking stock of what we know and don't know about what the reforms could mean for your finances and cover in the future can put things in perspective.



The NHI Bill proposes that an NHI Fund be set up, ready to purchase health-care services for you by 2026...