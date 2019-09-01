What we do and don't know about NHI and our health care
01 September 2019 - 00:19
As debate rages over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill tabled in parliament last month, taking stock of what we know and don't know about what the reforms could mean for your finances and cover in the future can put things in perspective.
The NHI Bill proposes that an NHI Fund be set up, ready to purchase health-care services for you by 2026...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.