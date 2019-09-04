MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts as global mood improves

“Violence might ease in Hong Kong, but the protests are likely to continue until we see the other four demands met: Beijing's accepting Lam’s resignation, an inquiry into police brutality, the release for those who have been arrested and more democratic freedoms,” senior market analyst at Oanda Edward Moya said.

“Today’s withdrawal is quite the pivot from yesterday’s comments from China’s top office that hinted they could unilaterally declare a state of an emergency,” Moya said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.93%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 3.9% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.12%.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow added 0.70% to 26,299.60 points. In Europe, FTSE 100 was up 0.44%, France's CAC 40 1.12% and Germany's DAX 30 0.85%.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was outvoted in parliament on Tuesday night in a bid by MPs to avoid a no-deal Brexit. In response, Johnson said he would push for an early general election.

The rand broke below R15/$ on Wednesday, its best level since August 7, as markets reacted to better-than-expected second quarter GDP released on Tuesday. SA's economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter from a revised contraction of 3.1% in the first quarter.

At 5.20pm, the rand had firmed 1.8% to $14.8230/$, 1.34% to R16.3454/€ and 0.99% to R18.0664/£. The euro had firmed 0.49% to $1.1028.

Gold was down 0.19% to $1,544.55/oz while platinum was up 1.87% to $980.31. Brent crude climbed 3.88% to $60.50 a barrel.

The JSE all share rose 0.3% to 54,907.20 points and the top 40 lifted 0.32%. Industrials gained 1.15% while gold miners dropped 5.09%.