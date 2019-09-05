MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as markets cheer trade-truce optimism

.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.96% and Japan's Nikkei 225 2.12% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow added 1.64% to 26,788.16 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.64% while France's CAC 40 was up 0.99% and Germany's DAX 30 0.81%.



Locally, SA's current-account deficit deteriorated to 4% in the second quarter of 2019 from 2.9% in the first quarter. SA's deficit on the current account of the balance of payments widened by R60.5bn to R204bn from R143.5bn.

At 5.18pm, the rand had weakened 0.45% to R14.8673/$, 0.54% to R16.4231/€ and 1.06% to R18.3267/£. The euro had firmed 0.11% to $1.1047.

Gold was down 2.2% to $1,518.23/oz and platinum 2.67% to $960.75. Brent crude was up 2.6% to $62.06 a barrel.

The JSE all share rose 1.04% to 55,476.40 points and the top 40 1.11%. Banks gained 2.55% and financials 2%.

Impala Platinum gained 0.87% to R85.60. The mining company said on Thursday that its revenue rose to R48.6bn in the year to end-June, from R35.8bn in the previous year.

Sanlam added 2.75% to R73.87. The company said on Thursday that its diluted headline earnings per share fell 32% to 169c in the six months to end-June.

Firstrand was up 1.67% to R61 after it said on Thursday that its basic and diluted headline earnings per share increased 5% to 497.2c in the year to end-June.

Capitec Bank rose 4.68% to R1,168 after it said on Thursday that it expects headline earnings per share to increase between 18% to 21% to between 2,511c and 2,575c in the six months to end August.

MAS Real Estate jumped 20.79% to R19 after the company said on Thursday that its distributable earnings per share increased 41.9% in the year to end-June.

Hyprop dropped 10.85% to R59.96. The company said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share decreased 65.8% to 259.7c in the year to end-June.

Massmart climbed 6.34% to R46.29. On Thursday, the retailer announced changes to its board committees including the resignation of company secretary Joe Ralebepa.



Bell Equipment gained 3.26% to R9.50 after the company said on Thursday that it expected its headline earnings per share to increase between 21% and 30% to between 160c and 170c in the six months to end-June.

