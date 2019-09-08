ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: 'Banks of the future will work like hidden plumbing'
08 September 2019 - 00:07
As newcomers invade SA's staid banking world, the incumbents are reinventing themselves in ways that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Rather than erect barriers against the invaders and close themselves off from the innovation that drives the new banks, they are revealing an appetite for co-operation and collaboration.
"Banks are faced with a number of challenges, from changes in technology to changing consumer needs and demands," says Chipo Mushwana, Nedbank's head of emerging payments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.