Don't be in the dark about retirement

More than a third of members of employer-sponsored retirement funds say they know "little" about their fund but want to know more, according to the latest "Retirement Reality Report" by 10X Investments.



A high 40% of respondents, including many earning more than R50,000 a month, say they have a "good understanding" of their retirement scheme, but this could reflect our tendency to be overconfident, says Hilan Berger, the head of institutional business development at 10X...