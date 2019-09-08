Investors punish Sasol over new results delay

Petrochemical giant Sasol kicked out the publication of its annual results by up to six weeks on Friday, the second postponement in a month, sending its stock tumbling.



Shares in Sasol were down more than 5% after it said its results will not be published later this month but only by the end of next month as the board wants more work to be done on an independent review it commissioned earlier this year...