Moyo wins a round in Old Mutual legal battle

Sacked Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo intends to return to his desk this week, his lawyer said on Friday, after a Johannesburg court dismissed the insurer's attempt to block his temporary reinstatement.



Moyo, who was fired in June in a dispute over a conflict of interest, was temporarily reinstated by the court in July, but Old Mutual said he could not return to work while it appealed...