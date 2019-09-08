Moyo wins a round in Old Mutual legal battle
08 September 2019 - 00:07
Sacked Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo intends to return to his desk this week, his lawyer said on Friday, after a Johannesburg court dismissed the insurer's attempt to block his temporary reinstatement.
Moyo, who was fired in June in a dispute over a conflict of interest, was temporarily reinstated by the court in July, but Old Mutual said he could not return to work while it appealed...
