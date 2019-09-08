My Brilliant Career: Brewing up a storm for the perks of non-alcoholic beer

What do you do at work each day?



Each day is different, but mostly I am in charge of managing and creating Swinkels Family Brewers' communication about the benefits of non- and low-alcohol (Nablab) products such as Bavaria to consumers throughout Africa. I work with a handful of agencies that help me and I bring their combined works together on various platforms,..