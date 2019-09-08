Business

My Brilliant Career: Brewing up a storm for the perks of non-alcoholic beer

08 September 2019 - 00:07 By MARGARET HARRIS

What do you do at work each day?

Each day is different, but mostly I am in charge of managing and creating Swinkels Family Brewers' communication about the benefits of non- and low-alcohol (Nablab) products such as Bavaria to consumers throughout Africa. I work with a handful of agencies that help me and I bring their combined works together on various platforms,..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as markets cheer trade-truce optimism Business
  2. The evolving role of the marketer in the digital world Business
  3. Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual Business
  4. New cryptocurrency exchange opens for trading in SA next week Business
  5. When banks prioritise value over price, the customer wins Business

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X