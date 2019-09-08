Stephen Koseff pulls no punches after cocktails
08 September 2019 - 00:05
It was meant to be a polite question-and-answer session after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's address at a corporate cocktail function, but veteran banker and former Investec CEO Stephen Koseff pulled no punches.
SA needs to make some tough choices or remain "stuck", Koseff told Gordhan this week in Sandton, at an event hosted by life insurer Sanlam...
