V&A Waterfront reports business boom times

08 September 2019 - 00:05 By BOBBY JORDAN

Business activity at Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront makes up close to 2% of the Western Cape's economy and contributes R31.5bn to GDP, according to an economic impact study released by the Waterfront this week.

Plans to develop a service industry for superyachts, continued growth of the cruise-liner terminal and hopes the visa regime will become simpler are expected to further boost growth at the iconic development...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

