World's best cities to live in

Time to tell your smug New York friends that they've made the wrong life choice: the world's most livable cities are generally less global capital, more regional second city, a new ranking shows.



Vienna took the No 1 spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) livability ranking for the second year running, confirming that life is officially better on the banks of the Danube than it is by the Yarra River in Melbourne, which took second place...