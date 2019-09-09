Building a learning organisation will help unleash employee potential

Social learning

Social learning is not exactly new and the changes in modern workforce structures often make the use of social learning an integral part of learning and development.

Distributed workforces, where internal social media networks are used for learning and development, play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas. An increasing number of millennials, who are used to communicating mostly via social channels in the workforce, bear witness to this.

Adaptive learning and virtual reality

As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and in adaptive learning the instructions can be delivered based on individual preferences and inputs.

Virtual reality, as one example, is about to change the training and development landscape. The concepts of augmented reality can be used to great effect to create a real environment for teaching complex concepts.

Game-based learning and gamification are another great way to make learning more engaging, memorable and motivating, and the technology is already within reach for most organisations.

Learning trends and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may change and evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees to perform better in their jobs remains a constant.

Ultimately, the role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that make employees realise their true potential and benefit the entire organisation as a result.

Wits Plus offers a part-time short course in Organisational Learning and Development that will enable learning and development practitioners to plan and implement learning interventions that suit adult learners and to align practices with their organisational strategy.

Visit Wits Plus, Centre for Part Time Studies and Wits DigitalCampus, call +27 11 717 9510 or email wits.plus.marketing@wits.ac.za for more information.

About Wits Plus

Wits Plus, the Centre for Part-Time Studies at the University of Witwatersrand, offers selected undergraduate degrees and a wide range of short courses. Evening classes make all qualifications accessible to working people. Wits Plus also offers a growing range of online short courses that enable you to study when it suits you.

This article was paid for by Wits Plus.