ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The cloud's the limit as Big Tech brings in data centres
15 September 2019 - 00:03
In the next few days, Google will announce a new Sub-Saharan African partnership that it says will extend the reach of the Google Cloud Platform across the continent.
This comes as SA prepares for the arrival of the first Amazon Web Services data centres on the continent, and as Microsoft beds down its Azure data centres in the country...
