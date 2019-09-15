Aspen mulls sales of more assets
15 September 2019 - 00:13
Aspen Pharmacare is considering more asset sales as part of its plans to reduce debt, says CEO Stephen Saad.
After the company reported results for the year to end-June this week, its shares rallied by more than 11% as the announcement also revealed debt had come down from R53.5bn to R38.9bn in the second half...
