Factors that drive investments may show fund managers up
15 September 2019 - 00:08
A growing focus on what is known as factor investing promises to provide those willing to track these indices a cheaper way to earn market-beating returns.
And, for those wedded to investing with active fund managers, a focus on the factors that drive their performance can reveal a lot, including a better way for many investors to blend different managers' funds together...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.