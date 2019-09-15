Going international gives Spur a leg-up
15 September 2019 - 00:12
Franchise restaurant owner Spur Corporation has been able to stave off a weak report card by expanding into international markets, thus not restricting itself to a highly competitive quick-service restaurant industry whose pace of growth in SA paints a bleak picture.
On Thursday, the owner of the RocoMamas and Panarottis brands reported full-year financial results to end-June 2019, showing sales growth of 7.2% across its local and international brands to R7.6bn. Revenue for SA increased 5.7% while internationally it rose 10%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.