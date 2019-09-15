Jack Ma, China's quirky internet rock star, bows out
15 September 2019 - 00:06
Jack Ma was 31 when he was first introduced to the internet on a visit to the US west coast in 1995.
“I tried the internet in Seattle in a building called US Bank,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos four years ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.