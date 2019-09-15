My Brilliant Career: Moving from classroom to sales an exhilarating leap
15 September 2019 - 00:01
Tell me about your job and your four most important tasks.
As head of sales and services, I get to experience the whole life cycle of customers' experience - from the time they sign up with us to getting them up and running, to assisting with any queries they have. I also manage the marketing department, which I find extremely interesting, thanks to the constantly changing market and developing industry trends. My biggest tasks are:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.