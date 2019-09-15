Business

My Brilliant Career: Moving from classroom to sales an exhilarating leap

15 September 2019 - 00:01 By MARGARET HARRIS

Tell me about your job and your four most important tasks.

As head of sales and services, I get to experience the whole life cycle of customers' experience - from the time they sign up with us to getting them up and running, to assisting with any queries they have. I also manage the marketing department, which I find extremely interesting, thanks to the constantly changing market and developing industry trends. My biggest tasks are:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court Business
  2. Pension-grab plan 'unjust and wrong' Business
  3. Consumers should cash in on their personal data Business
  4. Reckless lending ruling does FNB systems no credit Business
  5. Banking's brave new platform world Business

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X