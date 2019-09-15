Tracking devices: pain or gain?

A vehicle tracking device can save you lots of money on your insurance premium but it may also collect detailed data about your driving habits and places you visit, which can be used against you in the event of a claim.



As insurers can, and do, reject claims because of reckless driving, speeding or driving under the influence, your insurer should tell you if it plans to use data collected about your driving habits at the claims stage...