Business

Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge 'who happens to wear a robe'

17 September 2019 - 17:57 By Londiwe Buthelezi
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has apologised for criticising a recent court ruling.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has apologised for criticising a recent court ruling.
Image: James Oatway

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel on Tuesday apologised for his criticism of a judgment that reinstated Peter Moyo as CEO of the company, according to BusinessLIVE

The former finance minister apologised for last week's comment, in which he criticised the judgment in the case between the insurance company and its chief executive. Judge Brian Mashile had ruled that Old Mutual must reinstate Moyo.

Manuel lamented the fact that the Old Mutual board’s decision to fire Moyo could be "overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe".

“My unguarded observation, although withdrawn, has understandably caused discomfort, for which I apologise unreservedly to the honourable judge presiding and to my fellow South Africans,” said Manuel in a statement.

READ MORE:

‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent

Manuel denounces Moyo's comeback attempts, questions high court ruling
Business
2 days ago

Peter Moyo is no longer an employee of Old Mutual - Trevor Manuel

Old Mutual says it has ‘reconsidered its stance’ on filing an urgent declaratory order on whether it can bar Peter Moyo from returning to work
News
4 days ago

Old Mutual bars CEO Peter Moyo from the office ... again

Old Mutual has again barred its embattled CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mega US project floors Sasol executives Business
  2. Oil soars after Saudi facility attacks, weak China data hits shares Business
  3. How to … Promote design thinking at work Business
  4. Building a learning organisation will help unleash employee potential Business
  5. Why it pays traders to keep a close eye on Trump tweets Business

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X