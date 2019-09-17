Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge 'who happens to wear a robe'

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel on Tuesday apologised for his criticism of a judgment that reinstated Peter Moyo as CEO of the company, according to BusinessLIVE.

The former finance minister apologised for last week's comment, in which he criticised the judgment in the case between the insurance company and its chief executive. Judge Brian Mashile had ruled that Old Mutual must reinstate Moyo.

Manuel lamented the fact that the Old Mutual board’s decision to fire Moyo could be "overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe".