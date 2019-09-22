Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Oracle bets on self-driving software to keep systems safe

22 September 2019 - 00:03 By Arthur Goldstuck

In recent years, the word autonomous has most commonly referred to self-driving cars. Now, database software leader Oracle is plotting a road map that will see it all but own the word in a different context: self-driving operating systems and databases.

At the company's annual Oracle Open World conference in San Francisco this week, "autonomous" dominated a string of unveilings of products and services. For SA, the big news is that the country will be included in the global roll-out of new data centres over the next 12 months...

X