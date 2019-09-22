ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Oracle bets on self-driving software to keep systems safe
22 September 2019 - 00:03
In recent years, the word autonomous has most commonly referred to self-driving cars. Now, database software leader Oracle is plotting a road map that will see it all but own the word in a different context: self-driving operating systems and databases.
At the company's annual Oracle Open World conference in San Francisco this week, "autonomous" dominated a string of unveilings of products and services. For SA, the big news is that the country will be included in the global roll-out of new data centres over the next 12 months...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.