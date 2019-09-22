Business

Burger King takes the salute on the Parade

22 September 2019 - 00:08 By NTANDO THUKWANA

A portfolio clean-up at Grand Parade Investments (GPI) appears to be paying off. The group posted a profit of R38m for the year to end-June, compared to a loss of R48m the previous year.

The reversal in GPI's fortunes is on the back of its Burger King franchise, which had sales surging 34% to R1.015bn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Economy heads closer to final nail in junk status coffin Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Weight of government debt could be what crushes the economy Business
  3. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  4. ‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent Business
  5. Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge 'who happens to wear a robe' Business

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X