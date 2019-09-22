HILARY JOFFE: Government has much to prove with top appointments
22 September 2019 - 00:10
Does SA have a CEO problem? We have the ones who refuse to leave. There are the ones who refuse to stay. And then there are those who refuse to join - or haven't been hired at all. If there is a common thread, it is about the breakdown in the constructive dynamic that is meant to prevail in the boardroom between board and CEO. It's about a failure to be clear about the respective roles and responsibilities of the CEO, the board and (in the public sector) the shareholder. Sometimes it is about a hire that was inappropriate in the first place, reflecting a board's lack of integrity - or simply of expertise.
It is, in other words, a broader governance problem, one making for much drama and dysfunction...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.