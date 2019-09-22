India joins Asia tax-cutting war
22 September 2019 - 00:07
India's government has stepped up efforts to repair economic growth with a surprise $20bn (about R300bn) tax cut, taking the rate for companies to one of the lowest in Asia.
Domestic companies will pay 22% tax on their income from April 1 2019, versus 30% previously, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.