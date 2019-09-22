Business

India joins Asia tax-cutting war

22 September 2019 - 00:07 By Bloomberg

India's government has stepped up efforts to repair economic growth with a surprise $20bn (about R300bn) tax cut, taking the rate for companies to one of the lowest in Asia.

Domestic companies will pay 22% tax on their income from April 1 2019, versus 30% previously, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Economy heads closer to final nail in junk status coffin Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Weight of government debt could be what crushes the economy Business
  3. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  4. ‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent Business
  5. Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge 'who happens to wear a robe' Business

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X