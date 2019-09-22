Business

RA fees that subsidise advice

22 September 2019 - 00:01

If you're paying a financial adviser a fee on your RA, and you don't pay for financial advice on an hourly basis, this fee could be subsidising the cost of the advice.

An adviser with the "certified financial planner" (CFP) designation could charge you between R1 ,500 and R2,500 an hour for advice, says a CFP who asked not to be named...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Economy heads closer to final nail in junk status coffin Business
  2. ‘Not a snowball's chance’ court will declare Old Mutual board delinquent Business
  3. HILARY JOFFE: Weight of government debt could be what crushes the economy Business
  4. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  5. Building a learning organisation will help unleash employee potential Business

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X