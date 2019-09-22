RON DERBY: Wake up and smell the free-trade plan
22 September 2019 - 00:06
SA's business community can be very pessimistic, as is evident in its confidence levels, which are now comparable with what they were at the height of PW Botha's intransigence.
The pessimism results from exasperation at the snail's pace of reform, which we all understood at the very beginning would be a long and arduous process, especially as the governing party faces challenges in achieving greater unity of purpose...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.