Straw wars: consumers fight back

A few weeks ago, I asked my teenage daughters where they would like to have dinner. "Anywhere that doesn't use plastic straws!" they declared.



It was a telling moment. Until recently, the main warriors against plastic straws were committed environmentalists - green campaigners have warned for years that single-use plastics cause alarming pollution, since they are ubiquitous and not biodegradable. (It's estimated that between 200-million and 500-million plastic straws were used in the US each day in 2017.)..