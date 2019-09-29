Business

Blue-collar Capitec branches out into Sandton

29 September 2019 - 05:00 By TJ STRYDOM

After two decades, Capitec Bank finally has a branch in the heart of SA's richest square kilometre, Sandton.

"We never said we won't ever open a branch in Sandton. We just said we wouldn't do it if the rent is too high," CEO Gerrie Fourie told Business Times...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comair buckles up for SAA Technical descent Business
  2. 'White monopoly capital', other rhetoric, hurts SA Business
  3. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  4. Barry Sergeant: Finance sleuth who 'followed the money' Business
  5. Have the courage to invest the cash Business

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X