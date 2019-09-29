Business

Brait and the burst-bubble club

29 September 2019 - 05:00 By TJ STRYDOM

Brait SE, the investment company with billionaire Christo Wiese as its largest shareholder, is one of an unofficial club of JSE-listed companies that have made some investors extremely unhappy. As unhappy as a stock can make shareholders who have had to watch it plummet more than 90% from its peak.

This puts Brait in the league of Steinhoff International, Tongaat Hulett, ArcelorMittal SA, EOH Holdings and any number of construction companies that have all had to stomach a similar drop, though for different reasons...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Comair buckles up for SAA Technical descent Business
  2. 'White monopoly capital', other rhetoric, hurts SA Business
  3. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business
  4. Barry Sergeant: Finance sleuth who 'followed the money' Business
  5. Have the courage to invest the cash Business

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X