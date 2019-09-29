Giving your insurer false info is sure to come back and bite you
29 September 2019 - 05:00
If you misled your insurer when you took out your short-term insurance policy, your insurer can cancel your policy and claim back all claims paid out to you.
The Short-Term Insurance Act gives your insurer the right to void your policy from inception if you have misrepresented something material, says Darpana Harkison, senior assistant ombudsman at the Office for the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.