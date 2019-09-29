Giving your insurer false info is sure to come back and bite you

If you misled your insurer when you took out your short-term insurance policy, your insurer can cancel your policy and claim back all claims paid out to you.



The Short-Term Insurance Act gives your insurer the right to void your policy from inception if you have misrepresented something material, says Darpana Harkison, senior assistant ombudsman at the Office for the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance...