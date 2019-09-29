How to ... Make sure you have a killer CV

A good, honest CV can set you on the right path to getting the job of your dreams, so it is worth taking the time to create a killer one.



ManpowerGroup SA MD Lyndy van den Barselaar says: "It is imperative to have a comprehensive, up-to-date and truthful list of your qualifications, experience and skills; however, in today's environment, it's important for your CV to stand out."..