Hungry to get tax dodgers in dock
29 September 2019 - 05:07
South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says that to stop a tax revolt people need to see criminals and tax dodgers being prosecuted.
"The public want to see that people who break the law are brought to book, and the public is not seeing enough of that. They want to see people being prosecuted for any offence, including tax offences."..
