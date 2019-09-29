Impeachment may be just what market needs

With the impeachment inquiry likely to consume US President Donald Trump's attention for as long as it lasts, one issue is less likely to hold his attention - his trade war with China. And for markets, putting the trade war on the back burner may be a more significant catalyst.



Indeed, Trump may find himself playing defence within his own party for the first time. Until now, he has largely been free to pursue his own economic agenda, even if it was at odds with Republican orthodoxy and the interests of loyal voters in red districts...