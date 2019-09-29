Thomas Cook collapse hits Cape tourism
29 September 2019 - 05:00
The demise of UK travel company Thomas Cook this week is expected to be felt locally, especially in the Western Cape where about one-fifth of tourist bookings from the UK have traditionally come through the company.
Michael Tollman, CEO of travel and tour operator group Cullinan Holdings, says the liquidation of Thomas Cook will have a significant impact on South African tourism over the rest of this year and for many years to come...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.