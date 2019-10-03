MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower for a second day

Locally, the Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.2 points in September from 49.7 in August, data showed on Thursday.

At 5.17pm, the rand firmed 1.06% to R15.1299/$, 0.84% to R16.6185/€ and 0.27% to R18.7568/£. The euro strengthened 0.22% to $1.0984.

“The rand is still lagging its emerging-market peers and markets will be looking out for the medium-term budget policy statement before we possibly see a bigger recovery,” said TreasuryONE senior currency dealer Andre Botha.

Gold added 0.6% to $1,508.76/oz and platinum 0.56% to $892.76. Brent crude was down 0.24% to $57.3 a barrel.

The JSE all share fell 0.51% to 53,727.3 points and the top 40 0.54%. Resources dropped 0.69% while gold miners climbed 2.53%.

The firmer rand put some pressure on rand hedges: British American Tobacco fell 2.25% to R523.77, Richemont 1.99% to R104.50 and AB InBev 1.63% to R1,372.20.

Brait gained 1.81% to R15.22. The investment company announced on Thursday that billionaire Christo Wiese has appointed former head of RMB’s global corporate finance business, Paul Roelofse, as his alternate on the company’s board, replacing his son Jacob Wiese.

Vunani jumped 16.67% to R2.10. The company said on Thursday that it expected basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decrease between 21.2% and 41.2%, to between 9.2c and 12.4c, in the six months to end-August. The fund manager said the decrease is attributable to the declining performance of its commodities trading businesses.

Datatec fell 1.33% to R32.65. The IT company said on Thursday that it expected its HEPS to more than double in the six months to end-August to between 2 US cents and 2.5 US cents.

Zeder fell 0.65% to R4.62. The company said on Thursday that it expected its HEPS to have fallen as much as 93.4% in the six months to end-August, to between 2c and 2.8c

Food and beverage company, Clover will de-list from the JSE on Wednesday after the Competition Tribunal approved a R4.8bn takeover of the company by consortium Milco in September. Its share price was little changed at R24.83.

- BusinessLIVE