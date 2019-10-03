Win one of 10 seats at 'Leaders on the Move' on October 11

The Gautrain Management Agency is partnering with the Sunday Times to present the next Leaders on the Move tour, where a limited number of delegates get to spend an hour with three prominent business leaders.

Leaders on the Move is a novel concept that takes a group of “tomorrow’s business leaders” to meet SA’s top business executives face to face, in a unique mentorship programme facilitated by a leading media commentator.

This is not the first time that the Gautrain Management Agency has partnered with the Leaders on the Move series. “It provides an opportunity to promote and profile the Gautrain Management Agency as a thought leader in the public transport industry while educating current and potential users of the benefits of using the Gautrain service,” says Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, senior executive manager for communication and marketing at the agency.

The hour-long sessions with each executive are designed to encourage upward mobility among SA’s future leaders and impart knowledge that can’t be taught at business school.

Leaders on the Move provides unique networking opportunities for delegates, who also enjoy lunch together.

Confirmed speakers include:

Ambassador Dr Konji Sebati (CEO, Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA)

(CEO, Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA) Redi Tlhabi (radio and television journalist, presenter and author)

(radio and television journalist, presenter and author) Jack van der Merwe (CEO, Gautrain Management Agency)

Carla Da Silva (regional general manager: Africa and Latin America, Air Mauritius)

Event details

Date: October 11 2019

Time: 7am to 3.30pm

Starting point: Johannesburg

How to win a seat

Want to board the bus? Ten lucky readers can each win a seat at the next Leaders on the Move event.

Terms and conditions apply.