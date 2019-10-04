MARKET WRAP: JSE drops for a third week on continued global growth concerns

“The data-dependent Fed has enough ammunition to commit to another rate cut, but they could still hold off on committing to an easing cycle,” Moya said.

A cut from the Fed may allow room for the SA Reserve Bank to cut the repo rate as the local economy is forecast to grow by just 0.6% in 2019, according to the Bank.

The rand gained this week after two consecutive weeks of losses, testing the R15/$ mark. At 5.21pm, it had firmed 0.79% to R15.037/$, 0.65% to R16.5114/€ and 0.97% to R18.5121/£. The euro was 0.15% firmer at $1.098.



Gold was up 0.13% to $1,506.81/oz while platinum lost 0.96% to $879.44. Brent crude added 1.25% to $58.33 a barrel.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was 0.73% higher at 26,392.23 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had added 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 0.64% and Germany’s DAX 0.47%.

The JSE all share gained 0.5% to 53,993.9 points and the top 40 0.48%. Banks rose 1.61% and financials 1.19%. The all share lost 2.2% in the week, cutting its 2019 gains to just 2.38%.

Famous Brands added 0.31% to R78.54 after saying earlier that it expected its basic earnings per share to be in a range of 143c and 175c, an improvement of between 125% and 131%, in the six months to end-August.

Pembury jumped 16.67% to 7c. On Friday, it reported a basic loss per share of 2.14c in the six months to end-June, which was a 46.7% improvement from the previous comparable period.

Adcorp plummeted 22.5% to R15.50 after the labour broker said on Friday that it expected headline earnings per share to decrease by between 93.3% and 94.5% in the six months to end-August.



Statistics SA is expected to release mining and manufacturing production figures for August on Thursday, while the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) is set to release the business confidence index for September. The Bloomberg median forecast is for the index to have fallen to 89 points, from 89.1 in August.

- BusinessLIVE