ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Putting robots to work to create jobs for humans

When the World Economic Forum declared in 2016 that 5-million jobs would be lost to emerging technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) by 2020, the job-creation potential was lost in the statistics.



This week, Ford Motor Co showed off a team of "cobots" - collaborative robots - at its Fiesta plant in Cologne, Germany, to demonstrate how robots allow engineers to focus on more complex tasks, thus making the humans more productive...