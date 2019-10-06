ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Putting robots to work to create jobs for humans
06 October 2019 - 00:02
When the World Economic Forum declared in 2016 that 5-million jobs would be lost to emerging technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) by 2020, the job-creation potential was lost in the statistics.
This week, Ford Motor Co showed off a team of "cobots" - collaborative robots - at its Fiesta plant in Cologne, Germany, to demonstrate how robots allow engineers to focus on more complex tasks, thus making the humans more productive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.